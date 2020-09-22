Severe Weather Tools

VIDEO FORECAST — Beta now a depression. Flash Flood Watch & Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect.

Tropical Storm #Beta made landfall overnight in south Matagorda Island, Texas. Significant flash flooding overnight in south Houston, where 8-14 inches of rain occurred overnight.

Coastal flooding and heavy rainfall will be the continued impacts from Beta even with the system now downgraded to a Tropical Depression. Coastal Flood Warning in effect until noon Tuesday, with Coastal Flood Advisories in effect until Wednesday/Thursday.

Increased coastal tides of 2-4 feet & intermittent periods of heavy rainfall likely across south Louisiana today through Wednesday/Thursday.

Rainfall projections continue to widely vary from model to model for south Louisiana, but so far, this system has underperformed in the rainfall department. Most heavy rain has fallen offshore!

What to watch for? We will need to watch for heavy batches of rainfall “training” over Louisiana Tuesday-Thursday. Greatest risk for localized heavy rainfall in coastal south Louisiana. 3-6” of rain appears likely through Thursday, with localized higher amounts.

In metro New Orleans/I-10 corridor, gloomy with moderate rain expected & periods of heavier rain possible. 1-3” likely with localized higher amounts.

We finally get a chance to see more ample sunshine by Friday and into the weekend!

Stay weather aware!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 78° 74°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 74°

Thursday

82° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 71°

Friday

82° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 71°

Saturday

83° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 73°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 73°

Monday

83° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

