Video Forecast: Beta makes landfall, gloomy weather will continue

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night in southern Texas. This system will be very slow to move to the northeast over the next few days through our region.

On the eastern side of it we can expect rain chances to continue. A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday. Widespread flash flooding does not look to be a huge issue, but we will have to watch any heavier cells or bands that pop up with high rainfall rates.

Coastal flooding will also continue through Tuesday. Winds should begin to diminish some by Wednesday and eventually the water should retreat heading into Thursday.

We will also have to watch for an isolated tornado threat Wednesday and Thursday as the center moves closer.