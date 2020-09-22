Severe Weather Tools

Video Forecast: Beta makes landfall, gloomy weather will continue

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night in southern Texas

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night in southern Texas. This system will be very slow to move to the northeast over the next few days through our region.

On the eastern side of it we can expect rain chances to continue. A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday. Widespread flash flooding does not look to be a huge issue, but we will have to watch any heavier cells or bands that pop up with high rainfall rates.

Coastal flooding will also continue through Tuesday. Winds should begin to diminish some by Wednesday and eventually the water should retreat heading into Thursday.

We will also have to watch for an isolated tornado threat Wednesday and Thursday as the center moves closer.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 50% 72° 70°

Tuesday

79° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 79° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 75°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Friday

82° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 72°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 83° 72°

Sunday

84° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 84° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

