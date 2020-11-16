Video forecast: Beautiful week ahead

A great week of fall weather is ahead thanks to the cold front that moved through the area Sunday evening

A great week of fall weather is ahead thanks to the cold front that moved through the area Sunday evening. We will see some chilly night and mild days to start the week and then a general warming trend by the weekend.

The air is very dry and that will let temperatures cool down over the next couple of nights and feel fantastic during the day. Look for upper 60s close to 70 through the day today.

Tonight we could see some upper 30s again in the coldest areas with mainly low 40s north and low 50s south.

Highs will be in the low 70s tomorrow through Thursday and then start to warm some over the weekend.

No rain chance anytime soon so it will be dry over the next few days. Keep that in mind if you plan on any outdoor burning.

In the tropics Iota has intensified overnight to a category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph. This is now the strongest storm of the season and will stay well to the south as it moves across central America.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 54°

Tuesday

72° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 72° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 58°

Thursday

73° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 63°

Friday

73° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 64°

Saturday

75° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 75° 65°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 77° 64°

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

2 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

3 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

4 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

