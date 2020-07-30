Video Forecast: Back to summer heat

Weather

Less rain over the next couple of days means more heat coming back

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Less rain over the next couple of days means more heat coming back.

Rain chances will be quite a bit lower today and Friday as weak high pressure moves over the area. Expect just a few showers to pop up today and very little if anything on Friday.

Temperatures will start to warm up though without the rain and cloud cover. Look for low to mid 90s over the next couple of days with heat index values back in the 100-107 range.

In the tropics Tropical Storm Isaias will be moving northwest over the next few days towards Florida. At the moment it looks like this will stay out of the Gulf of move up along or just off the east coast.

Look for spotty storms to start to come back over the weekend.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 78°

Friday

93° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 93° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 79°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 88° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 89° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 77°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 89° 77°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

Popular

Latest News

More News