Video Forecast: Another shot of fall on the way for the weekend

Really nice fall weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend.

We are looking at high temperatures dropping back down into the 70s for Friday and Saturday with lows mainly in the 50s outside of metro New Orleans.

Dry air will remain in place into early next week as high pressure builds in from the northeast.

The tropics are still looking more active in the western Caribbean over the next few days. The good news is that with the fronts and the high pressure anything that does develop should stay farther to the south.

Right now there doesn’t look like any rain chance anytime soon