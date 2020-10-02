Video Forecast: Another shot of fall on the way for the weekend

Really nice fall weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend.

We are looking at high temperatures dropping back down into the 70s for Friday and Saturday with lows mainly in the 50s outside of metro New Orleans.

Dry air will remain in place into early next week as high pressure builds in from the northeast.

The tropics are still looking more active in the western Caribbean over the next few days. The good news is that with the fronts and the high pressure anything that does develop should stay farther to the south.

Right now there doesn’t look like any rain chance anytime soon

Thursday

87° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 87° 63°

Friday

77° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 59°

Saturday

76° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 76° 61°

Sunday

79° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 62°

Monday

79° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

74°

11 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

12 AM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
0%
65°

66°

6 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

