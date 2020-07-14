Video Forecast: Another scorcher! Rain chances too

Weather

Already another scorcher out there as of noon on Tuesday.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Already another scorcher out there as of noon on Tuesday. We are seeing temperatures in the mid 90s with heat index values well above 100. A heat advisory is in effect and you really need to be careful and limit your time outdoors in the heat.

Like Monday we are going to see showers and storms develop through the afternoon. While the best chance is south of I-10 these will be scattered across the area.

The main threats from these will be locally heavy rain and lightning but some stronger wind gusts are also possible.

These storms will help to curtail the heat some later in the day but temperatures will still be hot before the rain pops up.

Better rain chances move in for Wednesday which should keep the afternoon a bit cooler.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 93° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 78°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 78°

Friday

92° / 80°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
92°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
91°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

84°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

Popular

Latest News

More News