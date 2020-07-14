Video Forecast: Another scorcher! Rain chances too

Already another scorcher out there as of noon on Tuesday.

Already another scorcher out there as of noon on Tuesday. We are seeing temperatures in the mid 90s with heat index values well above 100. A heat advisory is in effect and you really need to be careful and limit your time outdoors in the heat.

Like Monday we are going to see showers and storms develop through the afternoon. While the best chance is south of I-10 these will be scattered across the area.

The main threats from these will be locally heavy rain and lightning but some stronger wind gusts are also possible.

These storms will help to curtail the heat some later in the day but temperatures will still be hot before the rain pops up.

Better rain chances move in for Wednesday which should keep the afternoon a bit cooler.

