Video Forecast: Another round of heavy rain today

Another day of locally heavy rain is on the way for your Tuesday. The same setup we’ve seen the past few days is still in place across the region. An upper level spin in the western part of the state continues to develop and produce areas of rain and storms.

A Flash Flood Watch is in the area through the evening. With the already soggy ground it won’t take much additional rainfall to create street flooding in the area.

Expect rain and storms to develop through the morning and afternoon which could produce locally heavy downpours. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

After today rain chances are a bit more spotty for Wednesday. We finally see drier conditions for the end of the week Thursday and Friday.

