Video Forecast: Another round of heavy rain today

Weather

Another day of locally heavy rain is on the way for your Tuesday

Another day of locally heavy rain is on the way for your Tuesday. The same setup we’ve seen the past few days is still in place across the region. An upper level spin in the western part of the state continues to develop and produce areas of rain and storms.

A Flash Flood Watch is in the area through the evening. With the already soggy ground it won’t take much additional rainfall to create street flooding in the area.

Expect rain and storms to develop through the morning and afternoon which could produce locally heavy downpours. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

After today rain chances are a bit more spotty for Wednesday. We finally see drier conditions for the end of the week Thursday and Friday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 84° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 79°

Thursday

91° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 78°

Friday

91° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 91° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 79°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

