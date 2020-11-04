VIDEO FORECAST — Another lovely weather day! Eta expected to re-organize in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Another lovely weather day! Eta expected to re-organize in the Caribbean.

Devastating situation for #Honduras & #Nicaragua, as slow moving, destructive Tropical Storm #Eta continues to slowly move inland creating significant flash flooding.

Over the next 3 days, high pressure will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the northern Gulf Coast. By Saturday, in true 2020 fashion, most forecast guidance shows Eta coming back from the dead in the western Caribbean & moving slowly north/northeast

.After that point, forecast models show a potential threat to Florida/Cuba & the eastern Gulf of Mexico into early next week. Exactly what strength, path, and intensity is highly uncertain.

Most forecast guidance showcases slow-moving strong tropical storm or hurricane by Monday/Tuesday of next week near south Florida.

As it stands now, system is expected to remain well east of Louisiana. However, until steering pattern becomes more ironed out, we will watch it…