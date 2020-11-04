VIDEO FORECAST – Another lovely day! Tropical Storm Eta expected to re-organize in the Caribbean. Worth watching.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Another lovely weather day! Eta expected to re-organize in the Caribbean.

Devastating situation for #Honduras & #Nicaragua, as slow moving, destructive Tropical Storm #Eta continues to slowly move inland creating significant flash flooding.

Over the next 3 days, high pressure will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the northern Gulf Coast. By Saturday, in true 2020 fashion, most forecast guidance shows Eta coming back from the dead in the western Caribbean & moving slowly north/northeast

.After that point, forecast models show a potential threat to Florida/Cuba & the eastern Gulf of Mexico into early next week. Exactly what strength, path, and intensity is highly uncertain.

Most forecast guidance showcases slow-moving strong tropical storm or hurricane by Monday/Tuesday of next week near south Florida.

As it stands now, system is expected to remain east of Louisiana. However, until steering pattern becomes more ironed out, we will watch it…

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 58°

Thursday

76° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 76° 61°

Friday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 66°

Saturday

73° / 68°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 73° 68°

Sunday

76° / 68°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 76° 68°

Monday

78° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

Hourly Forecast

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

64°

6 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

