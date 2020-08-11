Video Forecast: Another hot one for your Tuesday

Weather

Hot with low rain chances is the story for your Tuesday

Hot with low rain chances is the story for your Tuesday.

This trend will continue for at least another day or two. Initially it looked like a better rain chance today but at this point that doesn’t look to be the case.

Expect afternoon temperatures to remain in the mid 90s unless you get one of those isolated downpours. Heat index values will be back above 100.

Any rain that pops up likely won’t be moving so expect locally heavy downpours within these storms.

Rain chances look to go up a bit by Thursday and Friday. In the tropics things are still mostly quiet with nothing impacting the Gulf over the next week

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 79°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 79°

Thursday

91° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 79°

Friday

91° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 79°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Monday

92° / 79°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 92° 79°

Hourly Forecast

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

83°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

6 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
20%
80°

84°

8 AM
Sunny
20%
84°

87°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

89°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

