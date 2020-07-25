VIDEO FORECAST — All eyes on Hanna nearing hurricane strength. Localized heavy rain threat Saturday-Tuesday.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST — Tropical Storm Hanna nearing hurricane strength. Max sustained winds now at 65mph. Fairly significant drop in pressure from 998mb to 992mb per latest pass from the Hurricane Hunters.

With an additional 12-18 hours over warm water, expecting continued strengthening into a hurricane until landfall tomorrow.

Even with all eyes on Hanna as it heads to Texas, don’t let your guard down here either. Localized heavy rainfall likely Saturday-Tuesday.

It won’t rain all day every day, but with deep tropical moisture in place…localized batches of heavy rainfall may cause flash flood concerns.

Potential across south Louisiana with 2-4″ of rainfall likely and localized 6+″ amounts possible.

Hopefully the rain comes in waves, which would reduce any big issues. However, intermittent rounds of localized heavy rainfall likely through Tuesday, which could lead to street flooding in spots. Stay tuned!

