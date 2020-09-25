Video Forecast: A warm weekend and then a shot of fall

Weather

A big time shot of fall air will be moving in early next week behind the first real cold front of the season Monday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A big time shot of fall air will be moving in early next week behind the first real cold front of the season Monday night. This will bring cool nights and pleasant afternoons.

The weekend will be warmer as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. There could be a few sprinkles or a brief shower Saturday with moisture that is moving into the area. But mainly we will see scattered clouds.

On Monday afternoon temps should warm into the upper 80s with the front knocking on the door to the west. There will be a chance for storms as the front moves through Monday evening and night.

After that a big shot of cooler and drier air will move in. Look for lows in the 50s and 60s and highs only in the low to mid 70s by that point.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 70°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 72°

Monday

85° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 66°

Tuesday

71° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 71° 61°

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 74° 62°

Thursday

78° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 78° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

Popular

Latest News

More News