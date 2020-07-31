Video Forecast: A summer weekend ahead

Weather

A hot weekend on the way to start off the month of August

A hot weekend on the way to start off the month of August. Friday will see highs reach into the mid 90s with heat index values well above 100.

Saturday and Sunday look for low to mid 90s for highs. We will see some spotty storms popping up during the afternoon each day but not really enough for widespread relief from the heat.

Rain chances remain spotty into early next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 93° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 77°

Sunday

89° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 78°

Monday

91° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 78°

Thursday

90° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 90° 78°

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

