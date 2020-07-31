Video Forecast: A summer weekend ahead

A hot weekend on the way to start off the month of August

A hot weekend on the way to start off the month of August. Friday will see highs reach into the mid 90s with heat index values well above 100.

Saturday and Sunday look for low to mid 90s for highs. We will see some spotty storms popping up during the afternoon each day but not really enough for widespread relief from the heat.

Rain chances remain spotty into early next week.

