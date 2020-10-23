Video Forecast: A nice weekend and another tropical system to watch

Rain will be tapering off through the evening ahead of a cold front moving in from the western part of the state

Rain will be tapering off through the evening ahead of a cold front moving in from the western part of the state. That front may bring a couple showers overnight but most of the rain with it will fade out.

Expect drier weather over the next few days with lower humidity. It now looks like the front will be a little stronger so it should be a very pleasant weekend especially Saturday night and early Sunday.

Look for humidity to come back next week along with rain chances as part or all of a tropical system move north.

Right now that system in the Caribbean has a high chance of development from the National Hurricane Center. This is going to be something that could turn into another named storm. A strong system would most likely head to Florida, and frankly that is the most likely scenario in general.

However there is a chance that at least some of this moves into the northern Gulf for the middle of next week. It does not look like it would be a big issue, most likely just rain, but still something to monitor through the weekend.