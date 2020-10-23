Video Forecast: A nice weekend and another tropical system to watch

Weather

Rain will be tapering off through the evening ahead of a cold front moving in from the western part of the state

Rain will be tapering off through the evening ahead of a cold front moving in from the western part of the state. That front may bring a couple showers overnight but most of the rain with it will fade out.

Expect drier weather over the next few days with lower humidity. It now looks like the front will be a little stronger so it should be a very pleasant weekend especially Saturday night and early Sunday.

Look for humidity to come back next week along with rain chances as part or all of a tropical system move north.

Right now that system in the Caribbean has a high chance of development from the National Hurricane Center. This is going to be something that could turn into another named storm. A strong system would most likely head to Florida, and frankly that is the most likely scenario in general.

However there is a chance that at least some of this moves into the northern Gulf for the middle of next week. It does not look like it would be a big issue, most likely just rain, but still something to monitor through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 71°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 79° 71°

Saturday

81° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 65°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 66°

Monday

84° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 80° 70°

Thursday

77° / 61°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 77° 61°

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

