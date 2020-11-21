Video forecast: A mild and pleasant weekend ahead

More nice fall weather is on the way through the weekend although it will feel warm during the afternoon

More nice fall weather is on the way through the weekend although it will feel warm during the afternoon. Look for temperatures to be similar to Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight lows will continue to drop into the 50s north with low 60s south.

A weak front moves through late Sunday which does bring some cooler air in by Monday but then we quickly warm back up on Tuesday. Right now it looks like the first rain chance in a while comes in for Wednesday as a front moves through.

At the moment it looks like stronger activity stays to our north in terms of severe weather potential but it will be something to keep an eye on. Otherwise we clear out in time for a pleasant Thanksgiving.