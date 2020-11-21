Video forecast: A mild and pleasant weekend ahead

Weather

More nice fall weather is on the way through the weekend although it will feel warm during the afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More nice fall weather is on the way through the weekend although it will feel warm during the afternoon. Look for temperatures to be similar to Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight lows will continue to drop into the 50s north with low 60s south.

A weak front moves through late Sunday which does bring some cooler air in by Monday but then we quickly warm back up on Tuesday. Right now it looks like the first rain chance in a while comes in for Wednesday as a front moves through.

At the moment it looks like stronger activity stays to our north in terms of severe weather potential but it will be something to keep an eye on. Otherwise we clear out in time for a pleasant Thanksgiving.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 60°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 76° 60°

Saturday

77° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 60°

Sunday

78° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 78° 59°

Monday

71° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 71° 56°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 77° 65°

Wednesday

77° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 77° 60°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

9 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

10 PM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

1 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

2 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

3 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

6 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Clear
10%
66°

Popular

Latest News

More News