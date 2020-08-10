Video Forecast: A lot of heat to start the week

We are staying hot to start the week. Temperatures are going to be warming into the low to mid 90s today regardless of any storms developing. Storms that do develop should be a little later in the day.

Look for very spotty activity today with rain chances around 30%. Like this past weekend any storms that do develop will not move much which could result in high overall rain amounts.

Expect a better coverage on Tuesday with Thursday being the best chance of rain for the week.

Look for low to mid 90s through the rest of the week with heat index values well above 100.