Video Forecast: A lot of heat to start the week

We are staying hot to start the week. Temperatures are going to be warming into the low to mid 90s today regardless of any storms developing. Storms that do develop should be a little later in the day.

Look for very spotty activity today with rain chances around 30%. Like this past weekend any storms that do develop will not move much which could result in high overall rain amounts.

Expect a better coverage on Tuesday with Thursday being the best chance of rain for the week.

Look for low to mid 90s through the rest of the week with heat index values well above 100.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 78°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 78°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 91° 80°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

