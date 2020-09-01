Video Forecast: A hot week ahead

We are going to get into a hot and dry pattern

The tropics are still active with two system in the Atlantic. First off we have tropical depression 15 which is off the coast of the Carolinas. That is not going to be an issue.

The second wave is currently working through the Caribbean and has a high chance of development over the next five days. While worth watching, this should stay south and move west into central America.

Locally we are going to get into a hot and dry pattern. Expect high pressure to build overhead through Thursday. That means not much rain chance over the next few days and a lot of heat. Look for low to mid 90s for highs Tuesday through Thursday.

Scattered storms will come back Friday through the weekend as moisture moves back into the area. No real sign of fall anytime soon, although humidity may drop some as we go through the middle of the month.

Monday

83° / 80°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 77°

Wednesday

93° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 93° 76°

Thursday

90° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 76°

Friday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 78°

Saturday

91° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 78°

Sunday

90° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 78°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

9 PM
Clear
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

