Video Forecast: A beautiful stretch of fall weather ahead

A strong front has pushed through the area and we are in for some beautiful fall weather over the next few days. Cool and dry air will be in the area all the way through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will only warm into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the 50s north and low 60s south. Look for even low 50s by Wednesday morning in the cooler spots.

A reinforcing front will move through Thursday night which will bring more nice fall weather in for the upcoming weekend.

The tropics are currently quiet but we will be watching an area near the Yucatan for potential development this week. Nothing definitive at the moment however. In general it looks like the Gulf and Caribbean will need to be watched over the next 10 days.