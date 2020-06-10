VIDEO: Firefighters rescue kids from flooding while mom goes into labor

NEW ORLEANS – This morning as flooding took over New Orleans a mom found herself with three children, in labor with another, and stuck in the rain.

Luckily, neighbors told WGNO, an ambulance was able to navigate the floodwater in Gentilly to get to mom, and firefighters were able to rescue the three children, bringing them to safety.

While the children are waiting for their younger sister or brother to arrive, we’re happy to know they’re in good hands.

WGNO viewers are sending in pictures and videos of flooding in their neighborhoods. Send your flooding pictures and videos to pics@wgno.com.

