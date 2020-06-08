Video: Cristobal moving further inland

Cristobal will continue to bring rain to the area as it moves further inland Monday morning

Strong southerly flow continues on the east side of the storm. While not adding additional storm surge these winds will slow the withdrawal of water along the coastal areas.

Look for tropical showers to continue to be scattered around the area through the day with a persistent band extending from the MS coast back to Plaquemines parish. Some locally heavy downpours are possible in this band. Most likely it will drift inland on the south shore through the day and could lead to isolated street flooding.

There is still a threat of locally heavy downpours through the day as well as some gusty winds with stronger showers.

After today things begin to calm down through the rest of the week.