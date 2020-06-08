Severe Weather Tools

Video: Cristobal moving further inland

Weather

Cristobal will continue to bring rain to the area as it moves further inland Monday morning

Cristobal will continue to bring rain to the area as it moves further inland Monday morning.

Strong southerly flow continues on the east side of the storm. While not adding additional storm surge these winds will slow the withdrawal of water along the coastal areas.

Look for tropical showers to continue to be scattered around the area through the day with a persistent band extending from the MS coast back to Plaquemines parish. Some locally heavy downpours are possible in this band. Most likely it will drift inland on the south shore through the day and could lead to isolated street flooding.

There is still a threat of locally heavy downpours through the day as well as some gusty winds with stronger showers.

After today things begin to calm down through the rest of the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 100% 84° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 74°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 50% 90° 74°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 88° 74°

Friday

90° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 91° 76°

Sunday

90° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

10 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

