Video: Cristobal 7:30 AM update as heavy rain bands move onshore

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move north at 12 mph as of the 7 AM Sunday update. The intensity of the storm is unchanged

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move north at 12 mph as of the 7 AM Sunday update. The intensity of the storm is unchanged.

We are starting to see additional storms developing south and southeast of the center though for the first time in a couple of days since the initial band developed and moved to Florida. This is an indication that the storm is starting to organize just a bit and could be producing more rain closer to the center as it moves inland.

Overall the rainfall totals will still be in the 3-6″ range, but the concern will be where that heavy band sets up and moves inland. Areas under that band could easily see 10″ or more. Right now it looks like southern Mississippi is the most likely option but it will be a bit of a wait and see game.

Otherwise tropical storm winds are still expected across most of southeast Louisiana with gusts up to around 50 mph. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible through Monday as bands move onshore.