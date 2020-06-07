Video: Cristobal 7:30 AM update as heavy rain bands move onshore

Weather

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move north at 12 mph as of the 7 AM Sunday update. The intensity of the storm is unchanged

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move north at 12 mph as of the 7 AM Sunday update. The intensity of the storm is unchanged.

We are starting to see additional storms developing south and southeast of the center though for the first time in a couple of days since the initial band developed and moved to Florida. This is an indication that the storm is starting to organize just a bit and could be producing more rain closer to the center as it moves inland.

Overall the rainfall totals will still be in the 3-6″ range, but the concern will be where that heavy band sets up and moves inland. Areas under that band could easily see 10″ or more. Right now it looks like southern Mississippi is the most likely option but it will be a bit of a wait and see game.

Otherwise tropical storm winds are still expected across most of southeast Louisiana with gusts up to around 50 mph. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible through Monday as bands move onshore.

Share this story

Weather Video

Cristobal update Sunday 7:30 AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Sunday 7:30 AM"

Cristobal update Sunday 5 AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Sunday 5 AM"

Extended Cristobal Video Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extended Cristobal Video Update"

Tropical Storm Cristobal Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Storm Cristobal Update"

Cristobal 8PM Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal 8PM Update"

Cristobal Update midday Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal Update midday Saturday"

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 79°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 100% 81° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 84° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 75°

Thursday

90° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 90° 74°

Friday

90° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
77°

78°

9 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

78°

10 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

81°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

81°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

81°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News