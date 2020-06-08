Severe Weather Tools

Video: Cristobal 3 AM update with coastal flooding continuing

Weather

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move inland early Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move inland early Monday morning. Most of the significant rainfall threat has moved well north of the area into central Mississippi and Alabama.

Strong southerly flow continues on the east side of the storm. Winds are still gusting into the mid to upper 30s across the Mississippi coast and parts of southeast Louisiana. While not adding additional storm surge these winds will slow the withdrawal of water along the coastal areas.

Look for tropical showers to continue to be scattered around the area through the day with a persistent band extending from the MS coast back to Plaquemines parish.

There is still a threat of locally heavy downpours through the day as well as some gusty winds with stronger showers.

Weather Video

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 85° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 89° 75°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 89° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 75°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 91° 75°

Sunday

89° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 89° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

80°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

