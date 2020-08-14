Video captures Perkins Rowe lightning strike just feet away

Weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of our morning anchors captured video of a lightning bolt hitting the main strip of Perkins Rowe. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday between Z Gallerie and Francesca’s, as strong thunderstorms moved through the area.

A frame-by-frame look at the video, which was originally captured for Instagram, shows exactly how close the lightning was! Just as the strike hits, half of the camera screen captures a bright blue-white light. 

The next frame reveals what appears to be a rainbow filter. 

The bolt is believed to have hit one of the tall palm trees and perhaps the building.

A resident says her wi-fi connection went out and the elevators were briefly disabled.

