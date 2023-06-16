Temperatures are in the low to mid 90s Friday and heat index values are between 105 and 110. While not technically fullfilling the excessive heat warning criteria, it is still very hot. Please take it easy outdoors and drink plenty of fluids.

We will continue the chance for isolated storms over the weekend with the best chances being on the eastern side of the area. In general though rain will not be that widespread. Storms that do develop could produce gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Highs through the weekend will continue in the mid to sometimes upper 90s. Cooler air will be found near any storms.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting an unorganized disturbance just off of Africa’s coast with moderate development pote