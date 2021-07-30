Very hot again today



Another scorcher is on the way today with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of the area. We don’t see a lot of these and indicate highs in the upper 90s with heat index values 110+. Look for temperatures in the mid 90s by early afternoon and heat index values around 106-110. We will see plenty of sun through early afternoon.

A lot of showers and storms are popping up along the coast right now which indicates the chance of those inland this afternoon. They will be hit or miss though and not help out with the heat that much.

A few stronger wind gusts are possible as well as locally heavy downpours. However these don’t really develop until we get up to around 94-95.

Rain chances will gradually increase over the weekend but still be fairly hit or miss so look for mid to upper 90s to continue. After that we will see more widespread rain early next week which will keep afternoon temperatures lower.