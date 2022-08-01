The area is mostly clear Monday evening as rain has ended. Look for another round of rain and storms on Tuesday. It looks like this may start a bit earlier in the day which will keep temperatures from getting as hot. Like today storms will not move much and could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.

This pattern will continue through much of the week. Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each afternoon with the daytime heating. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s before the rain pops up but then be quite a bit cooler after that happens.

A localized flood threat will be possible each day due to the slow moving nature of these cells.