Cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue as tropical moisture flows into the region from the Gulf.

Expect scattered thunderstorms, some of which may produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. There is a low-end flood threat now through Friday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana under a level 1 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall.

The City of New Orleans will allow neutral ground parking until 8 a.m. Friday due to the flooding concerns.

Overnight, showers will gradually diminish as low temperatures drop into the mid 70s for the Northshore, with Southshore locations generally seeing upper 70s.

Now through the weekend, expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances between 60 and 80 percent each day. No single day will be a complete washout, but we will have scattered storms in the area each afternoon.

In the tropics, we are still watching several areas for possible development. In the northern Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure has a 30% chance of formation. Models are still split on whether this system will develop before it moves slowly toward the coast of Texas.

In the Atlantic, Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie within the next 24 hours. It is moving west through the southern Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua and Costa Rica. From there, it is expected to move out to sea in the Pacific. There is no threat to the U.S.

Behind PTC 2, NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to become a little less conducive for development over the next couple of days as the system moves west-northwest toward the Leeward Islands.

Most models right now show this wave dissipating within the next couple of days.

One thing to note is that we typically do not see tropical waves coming off of Africa this frequently this early in the hurricane season. As always, it’s best to have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go just in case.