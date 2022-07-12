A broad area of low pressure will continue to drift around the northern Gulf over the next few days. There is a low chance of tropical development but at the moment any sort of organized system seems unlikely through the end of the week. Currently the National Hurricane Center puts the chance at 20% over the next 5 days. However regardless of development it looks like it will bring a soggy pattern to the area.

Localized flash flooding will be the main issue over the next few days. It doesn’t look like we see a situation where we just get large amounts of rain over widespread areas. However each day will bring the threat of storms with locally heavy downpours that could cause flooding in those areas. There will be plenty of moisture for these storms through the week.

Temperatures are tricky and will depend on who sees the rain and how early. It does look like farther north and northwest you go the temperatures will remain hot with lower rain chances. These spots could see mid 90s for daytime highs. The rest of the area will likely see upper 80s to low 90s early in the day before rain develops and moves around the area.