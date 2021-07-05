Unsettled weather continues

Another day of rain and storms is on the way as we wrap up the long holiday weekend. We have already seen rain early this morning and more will likely develop through the afternoon.

Daytime heating will cause scattered showers and storms to develop through the afternoon in a typical summertime fashion. These will likely not be moving much so the threat for locally heavy downpours will continue along with the street flooding threat.

Right now it looks like this pattern will continue through Thursday. Expect scattered showers and storms each day with locally heavy downpours. Afternoon temperatures will warm into upper 80s in between the rain.

Rain chances go down some by Friday which will mean afternoon temperatures warm back into the low 90s.