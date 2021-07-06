Unsettled weather across the Gulf brings scattered showers our way

Unsettled weather will continue across the northern Gulf for at least the next couple of days. Showers and storms will likely develop again on Wednesday and will once again be capable of producing heavy downpours and isolated street flooding. 

In the short term, much of the activity from this afternoon and evening will dissipate heading into the overnight hours. However like the past couple of nights we will likely still see isolated showers continue, especially near the lakes and coast. Look for temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 70s through early morning. 

Basically the same setup is in place for Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will develop, especially by late morning and early afternoon as daytime heating kicks in. Rain chances will remain above normal on Thursday. 

It looks like slightly drier weather moves in on Friday and through the weekend to lower the rain chances back to more standard isolated coverage. This means afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 90s by that point. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 77°

Wednesday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 83° 77°

Thursday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 78°

Friday

85° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 85° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 88° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 89° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
13%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

3 AM
Showers
50%
78°

78°

4 AM
Light Rain
64%
78°

78°

5 AM
Light Rain
69%
78°

78°

6 AM
Showers
55%
78°

78°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
78°

78°

8 AM
Showers
52%
78°

78°

9 AM
Showers
56%
78°

79°

10 AM
Showers
56%
79°

80°

11 AM
Light Rain
63%
80°

82°

12 PM
Showers
53%
82°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
83°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
83°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
82°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
82°

Interactive Radar

