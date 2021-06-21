Unsettled pattern to start the week

Rain chances will stay high for the first couple of days of the week. We have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and you can feel the humidity when you step outside. Rain is already along the coast and that will try to develop inland later in the day.

There is not any real trigger for storms today in terms of a front or disturbance. So most of the development will be just because of daytime heating and the moisture. However any of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours that lead to street flooding.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and then down in the low 80s with any rain that pops up. Look for more of the same on Tuesday and then rain chances will be going down through the week after that.

Monday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 83° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 83° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 78°

Friday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 88° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

80°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

81°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
81°

82°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
82°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
81°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
83°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
83°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
80°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
79°

79°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

79°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
79°

79°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
79°

