The National Hurricane Center has now classified the system in the western Gulf as Potential Tropical Cyclone 4. This means that the system is likely to form into a named system and based on aircraft recon is very close to doing so. However it does not currently have a closed center of circulation so technically is not yet a depression or storm.

The forecast for PTC 4 is to become Danielle over the next 24-36 hours as it moves northwest. This will not be an issue for the northern Gulf. The storm will be moving inland over northern Mexico and southern Texas to start the weekend.

The hurricane season has been quiet for the most part. But this is a good reminder as we head into the most active period over the next few weeks that you need to be prepared in case a storm comes this way.

Locally we will continue to be in this unsettled zone over the next several days with a stalled front over the region. Look for more of the same over the weekend as we see off and on showers and storms with plenty of breaks in between. Locally heavy rain will have the chance to produce flooded streets, especially on the south shore.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the most part with a few drier areas getting to 90-92. This pattern will continue into next week.