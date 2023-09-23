NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dry and unseasonably warm weather is in the forecast as we kick off the first weekend of fall.

All of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi are experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Unfortunately, it will likely get worse in the coming days and weeks with no significant rain

Afternoon temperatures will continue to top out in the 89-92 range over the next few days. High pressure building across the area will provide generally calm conditions for the next week with little to no rain in the forecast.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Storm Phillippe and a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development. Both of these systems are forecast to remain over open water. There is currently no threat to the Gulf Coast in the near future.

