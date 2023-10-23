NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Air quality is now in the “unhealthy” category for part of the New Orleans metro, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Heavy smoke from nearby marsh fires continues to spread across Southeast Louisiana. Multiple fires from a 100+ vehicle pileup on Interstate 55 in St. John the Baptist Parish are also contributing to the reduction in air quality.

Temporary symptoms of eye, nose, and throat irritation are common with air polluted by particulate matter like smoke. Some people may also experience coughing, shortness of breath, and tightness in their chest.

The EPA recommends limiting time outdoors, especially for those with heart or lung issues. If you must spend time outdoors, the agency says consider wearing a mask to prevent polluted air from entering through your nose and mouth.

While inside, try to keep doors and windows closed as much as possible. Using HEPA air filters in your air conditioning system may also help lower particle pollution in your home or business.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts