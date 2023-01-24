LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will close at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather, the school has announced.

All classes and labs must end by 1:45 p.m. Employees should leave at 2:30 p.m. All University events and activities occurring after 2:30 p.m. are canceled. Edith Garland Dupré Library and Bourgeois Hall will also close.

Students who reside at Legacy Park, The Cottages at Cajun Village, The Heritage at Cajun Village and Agnes Edwards Hall may move their vehicles into the Girard Park Circle Parking Garage at 2:30 p.m. Vehicles must be moved back to their permitted zones before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Campus will reopen and classes and normal business operations will resume on Wednesday.