Expect warm and muggy conditions tonight with temperatures only dropping to around 80. We may see a spotty shower to the south but that looks like it. Otherwise look for a typical summer weekend on the way with slightly above average rain chances.

Rain chances will continue through the next few days at least. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 50-60% through the weekend. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the weekend if any heavy cells develop.

It looks like a bit more widespread chance of rain by early next week.