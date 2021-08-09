Typical summer weather

Weather

Summer weather continues for today with a lot of heat and spotty showers and storms. The heat builds in early as well with low to mid 90s already by noon. Look for heat index values today around 105-108 before showers and storms pop up.

Rain chances look spotty for the day. Like Sunday we will see showers and storms develop by early to mid afternoon. These will be the typical summer pop up storms and will be very localized. There should be enough by the evening to cool things down a little bit, but overall not until after 4 or 5 PM.

This pattern continues through Wednesday. After that the second half of the week will still see low 90s but more widespread development of afternoon storms.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 52% 91° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 92° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 91° 80°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
90°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
90°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

