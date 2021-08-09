Typical summer weather

Summer weather continues for today with a lot of heat and spotty showers and storms. The heat builds in early as well with low to mid 90s already by noon. Look for heat index values today around 105-108 before showers and storms pop up.

Rain chances look spotty for the day. Like Sunday we will see showers and storms develop by early to mid afternoon. These will be the typical summer pop up storms and will be very localized. There should be enough by the evening to cool things down a little bit, but overall not until after 4 or 5 PM.

This pattern continues through Wednesday. After that the second half of the week will still see low 90s but more widespread development of afternoon storms.