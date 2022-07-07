Spotty showers and storms have developed Thursday afternoon in the areas we usually see them. That includes the south shore just south of I-10 and also just inland in Mississippi. This is the standard sea breeze development that we usually see. Rain will be ending later this evening. After that the rain chance is isolated for Friday and Saturday and only around 20%.

Temperatures will warm up with the lower rain chances. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday. The humidity will also be very high with all the moisture in the ground from recent rainfall. This will make it feel very unpleasant over the next few days, although heat index values will likely stay just below advisory criteria.

After that expect higher rain chances to come back in by Sunday afternoon and continue into early next week.