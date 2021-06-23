Typical June forecast for Thursday!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana included a little bit of everything. Heat, humidity, and a few storms which led to tons of widespread flash flooding. Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and mid 90s at 10:30PM!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All day Thursday into Thursday evening, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week. Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of the Windward Islands’ coast and one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast, both with minimal chances for organization on satellite!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day tomorrow. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!