Good Morning and a Happy Tuesday! You woke up today to clouds and a bit of fog in Bogalusa.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s near 70.

Our next rainmaker moves into the region this afternoon on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain as a severe weather threat ramps up into early Wednesday morning.

Rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent Tuesday and remain elevated overnight and into the first half of the day Wednesday. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WGNO viewing area under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale.

A few spots are included in the “Ehanced Risk,” as well, so remain weather aware! All forms of severe weather are possible including flooding, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes.

A cold front will push the moisture out of the area by late Wednesday. Breezy conditions and much cooler, drier air will be in place by Thursday.