Two more really warm days

If you have been enjoying this late spring weather then we have good news for you through the end of the year. However big changes are on the way by the end of the weekend.

Overall not much change through Friday. Look for warm and muggy conditions tonight with low to mid 80s again on Friday afternoon. Rain chances should stay low through that point as well.

It will be warm and muggy for New Year’s Eve festivities. A spotty shower will be possible through midnight but chances look small.

Warm and windy conditions will continue on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Look for a brief line of rain and storms overnight into Sunday morning followed by windy and much colder weather Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will likely only be in the 40s.

Look for lows below freezing in the northern spots by Monday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 74° 72°

Friday

80° / 73°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 22% 80° 73°

Saturday

81° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 81° 62°

Sunday

68° / 37°
AM Thunderstorms/Wind
AM Thunderstorms/Wind 78% 68° 37°

Monday

52° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 52° 46°

Tuesday

63° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 69° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
73°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
73°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

Interactive Radar

