Two fronts this week

Temperatures are warmer and it feels a bit more humid to start off this week

Temperatures are warmer and it feels a bit more humid to start off this week. Southerly flow is starting to come back in ahead of the next cold front which will be moving in on Wednesday morning.

The humidity line shows two fronts on the way over the next week. Humidity increases ahead of the fronts and then drops quite a bit as dry air moves in behind them.

We are going to see mid 80s for your Monday and upper 80s Tuesday ahead of the front Wednesday morning. Not a ton of rain chances with that only some spotty showers at about 30%.

The next front on Saturday will likely produce more rain and storms. Also a cooler airmass with that so highs over the weekend will likely only be in the 70s.