Two fronts this week

Weather

Temperatures are warmer and it feels a bit more humid to start off this week

Temperatures are warmer and it feels a bit more humid to start off this week. Southerly flow is starting to come back in ahead of the next cold front which will be moving in on Wednesday morning.

The humidity line shows two fronts on the way over the next week. Humidity increases ahead of the fronts and then drops quite a bit as dry air moves in behind them.

We are going to see mid 80s for your Monday and upper 80s Tuesday ahead of the front Wednesday morning. Not a ton of rain chances with that only some spotty showers at about 30%.

The next front on Saturday will likely produce more rain and storms. Also a cooler airmass with that so highs over the weekend will likely only be in the 70s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 68°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 86° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 89° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Thursday

84° / 69°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 69°

Friday

86° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 63°

Saturday

75° / 63°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 63°

Sunday

78° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 78° 64°

Humidity

