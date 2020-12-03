“T’was the night before a cold front!

One day of warmth in our forecast for Thursday until winter returns

New Orleans’ forecast for Thursday includes shower activity. After yet another beautiful, cold day today, rain becomes the theme again in these upcoming 24 hours as a cold fronts approaches.

On radar, expect our storm threat at dawn until your afternoon after lunch.

Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the much colder air filters through behind front number two of your week.

Friday, anticipate a chilly start with 40-50 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just below 60! Gorgeous forecasts for Saturday plus Sunday look promising!

