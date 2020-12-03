“T’was the night before a cold front!

One day of warmth in our forecast for Thursday until winter returns

New Orleans’ forecast for Thursday includes shower activity. After yet another beautiful, cold day today, rain becomes the theme again in these upcoming 24 hours as a cold fronts approaches.

On radar, expect our storm threat at dawn until your afternoon after lunch.

Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the much colder air filters through behind front number two of your week.

Friday, anticipate a chilly start with 40-50 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just below 60! Gorgeous forecasts for Saturday plus Sunday look promising!

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 10:00 P.M. newscast plus online on WGNO.com!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 54°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 58° 54°

Thursday

71° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 70% 71° 52°

Friday

57° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 44°

Saturday

60° / 48°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 60° 48°

Sunday

60° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 60° 47°

Monday

59° / 42°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 59° 42°

Tuesday

59° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 59° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

4 AM
Showers
40%
60°

61°

5 AM
Showers
40%
61°

62°

6 AM
Showers
40%
62°

62°

7 AM
Showers
40%
62°

65°

8 AM
Showers
40%
65°

67°

9 AM
Showers
40%
67°

68°

10 AM
Showers
50%
68°

69°

11 AM
Showers
50%
69°

70°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

69°

1 PM
Showers
60%
69°

69°

2 PM
Showers
50%
69°

69°

3 PM
Showers
50%
69°

69°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

68°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

66°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
66°

