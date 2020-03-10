Tuesday showers

Rain is moving through the area Tuesday morning and that trend will be continuing through the aftenroon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is moving through the area Tuesday morning and that trend will be continuing through the aftenroon. A spotty storm is possible, but most of the activity will just be rain.

A trough swinging through the eastern part of the country. The main zone of rain with this is a little heavier so some downpours will be possible this afternoon.

Some areas of yellow and orange on the Futurecast by this afternoon indicates heavier rain and some isolated downpours.

Most of this rain will end this evening. Fog will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning.