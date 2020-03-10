Tuesday showers

Rain is moving through the area Tuesday morning and that trend will be continuing through the aftenroon.

Rain is moving through the area Tuesday morning and that trend will be continuing through the aftenroon. A spotty storm is possible, but most of the activity will just be rain.

A trough swinging through the eastern part of the country. The main zone of rain with this is a little heavier so some downpours will be possible this afternoon.

Some areas of yellow and orange on the Futurecast by this afternoon indicates heavier rain and some isolated downpours.

Most of this rain will end this evening. Fog will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday

77° / 62°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 60%

Wednesday

79° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20%

Thursday

80° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20%

Friday

80° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20%

Saturday

80° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10%

Sunday

79° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20%

Monday

79° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20%

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

1 PM
Showers
60%
74°

75°

2 PM
Showers
60%
75°

75°

3 PM
Showers
60%
75°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

73°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

