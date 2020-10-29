TROPICS UPDATE: In wake of Zeta, another disturbance in the Caribbean. Next name is Eta.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROPICS UPDATE from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — In my opinion, It’s a lose lose when you bring up disturbances. You don’t talk about it…and people have a million questions. You talk about it, and you’re “that guy.”

In my opinion, it’s better to be the voice and talk factual about it. Here’s the deal:

Yes, there is another tropical disturbance in the Caribbean. Medium 60% chance of development within the next 3-5 days. Next name on the list is #Eta.

No, this is not a risk to the Gulf of Mexico at this time. With multiple cold fronts on the way & blocking high pressure, any development in the Caribbean should remain blocked well south over the next 5 days. Most forecast guidance brings this towards landfall in Nicaragua.

A few forecast model guidance brings this towards the western Caribbean in 4-5 days. We will watch it, but it is of no concern to the northern Gulf Coast at this time.

Hurricane season runs until November 30th.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 52°

Friday

66° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 66° 55°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 72° 61°

Sunday

74° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 74° 52°

Monday

65° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 65° 52°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 57°

Wednesday

73° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 73° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

Popular

Latest News

More News