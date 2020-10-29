TROPICS UPDATE: In wake of Zeta, another disturbance in the Caribbean. Next name is Eta.

TROPICS UPDATE from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — In my opinion, It’s a lose lose when you bring up disturbances. You don’t talk about it…and people have a million questions. You talk about it, and you’re “that guy.”

In my opinion, it’s better to be the voice and talk factual about it. Here’s the deal:

Yes, there is another tropical disturbance in the Caribbean. Medium 60% chance of development within the next 3-5 days. Next name on the list is #Eta.

No, this is not a risk to the Gulf of Mexico at this time. With multiple cold fronts on the way & blocking high pressure, any development in the Caribbean should remain blocked well south over the next 5 days. Most forecast guidance brings this towards landfall in Nicaragua.

A few forecast model guidance brings this towards the western Caribbean in 4-5 days. We will watch it, but it is of no concern to the northern Gulf Coast at this time.

Hurricane season runs until November 30th.

