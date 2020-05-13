Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Tropics stirring east of Florida? Summer-like pop up storms possible by Thursday.
Video
Top Stories
Two single moms part of Habitat For Humanity get $100 Winn Dixie gift cards
Video
West Closure Complex performs annual hurricane preparedness exercise
Video
Woman falls into Yellowstone thermal feature after illegally entering park
7 cases of COVID-19 reported at Maruchan ramen noodle factory in Virginia
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Twist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Super Soft Play Dough
Video
Top Stories
Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Gourmet Tomato Soup from a can
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
NFL Draft
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Agent seeks Zion Williamson’s answers on improper benefits
Top Stories
Destrehan, Hahnville honor 2020 Senior Class
Video
Agent seeks Zion Williamson’s answers on improper benefits
Former LSU LS, Blake Ferguson, signs 4-year deal with Miami Dolphins
WGNO’s week 6 At-Home Highlights
Video
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Community
Help the Community
God Bless Louisiana
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tropics stirring east of Florida? Summer-like pop up storms possible by Thursday.
Weather
by:
Scot Pilie'
Posted:
May 12, 2020 / 10:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 12, 2020 / 10:55 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
7 - Day and Hourly Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
82°
/
70°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
10%
82°
70°
Wednesday
86°
/
71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
10%
86°
71°
Thursday
82°
/
72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms
80%
82°
72°
Friday
83°
/
72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
80%
83°
72°
Saturday
84°
/
72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
84°
72°
Sunday
85°
/
72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms
30%
85°
72°
Monday
85°
/
72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
20%
85°
72°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
72°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°
72°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°
71°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°
72°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°
71°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°
71°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°
72°
7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°
75°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°
78°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°
81°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
82°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
83°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
82°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
84°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°
83°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
83°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
83°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
82°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
80°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°
78°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
77°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°
76°
10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°
75°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
75°
12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°
Popular
House unveils $3 trillion virus bill including second round of stimulus checks, state aid
French Quarter fixture hassled by police after taking dance moves to small town streets
Video
Thibodaux police arrest man on drug charges, then discover his sexual relationship with a juvenile
2020 Teacher of The Year writes letter to High School Seniors, who are missing out due to Coronavirus.
Video
Loyola University New Orleans College of Law reports highest passage rate on LA State Bar Exam
Two single moms part of Habitat For Humanity get $100 Winn Dixie gift cards
Video
Arthur forming in the Atlantic?
Latest News
Two single moms part of Habitat For Humanity get $100 Winn Dixie gift cards
Video
West Closure Complex performs annual hurricane preparedness exercise
Video
Woman falls into Yellowstone thermal feature after illegally entering park
7 cases of COVID-19 reported at Maruchan ramen noodle factory in Virginia
Free Online Mental Health Therapy for the Frontline.
Video
Teachers Appreciating Students & Students Appreciating Teachers
Video
More News