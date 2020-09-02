Tropics staying busy. Only 6 more Atlantic names left before the Greek alphabet.

Welcome to September…🌀🌀

Tropical Storm #Omar spinning out to sea off the Eastern Seaboard. Only a risk to the fish.

Tropical Storm #Nana in the Western Caribbean, expected to become a hurricane tonight before landfall in #Belize. Heavy rainfall & flash flooding concerns in the Yucatan/Belize.

Neither of these tropical storms are a threat to the United States.

We now only have 6 named storms left in the Atlantic storm names list…if we use those names, we will go to the Greek Alphabet for only the second time in history. Last time was 2005.

In the Eastern Atlantic, we’re tracking two tropical waves. 30% chance & 60% chance of development over the next 3-5 days. No imminent threat to land, but worth watching down the road.

Stay tuned, stay prepared. Next name on the list is #Paulette.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 76°

Thursday

91° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 76°

Friday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 78°

Saturday

92° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 78°

Sunday

90° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

9 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

