In the tropics Fiona continues to make its way north as it strengthens. Right now the Gulf remains quiet. We are going to be watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very sketchy, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf as well as a system that could be strengthening by that time. The NHC now has an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days.

While there is no need for concern at the moment, it’s important to remember we are still in hurricane season and you need to be prepared.

The main story through the week is going to be the heat with near record high temperatures over the next two to three days. It is going to feel more like mid summer even though fall officially starts on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s on the south shore through Friday with mid to even upper 90s north of I-12. Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s north with mid 70s south.

The airmass overall will be fairly dry, and as high pressure builds in rain chances will be virtually non existent. Look for mostly sunny conditions through at least Friday.