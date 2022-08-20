A tropical wave that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring over the last couple of days appears to have lost any opportunity to become a named storm.

The area of disturbed weather is set to move inland over northeastern Mexico before tracking over south Texas.

Even though the system did not develop into a tropical depression or storm, it will still bring heavy rainfall to Mexico, Texas, and the Desert Southwest.

Elsewhere in the tropics, activity remains minimal and development is not expected in the Atlantic basin during the next five days.