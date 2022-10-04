A wave moving through the western Atlantic currently has a high chance of development over the next 5 days. Right now there is no indication this will move into the northern Gulf or be an issue for our area. It is likely a high pressure area will continue to push this to central America. However it is going to be moving through the same region that Ian did before it formed, meaning that is an area that we could see development move north. This will be worth watching through the week.

Otherwise the weather pattern will stay pretty similar to the past couple of days. Look for clouds again on Wednesday before more sun comes back on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s the next couple of afternoons.

Friday still looks like the warmest day with upper 80s ahead of a weak cold front. This front will not produce any rain but will bring another shot of lower humidity for the weekend with cooler nights and pleasant afternoons.